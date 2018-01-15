Tai Solarin University 2017/2018 Final Batch Admission Screening Date Announced.

This is to infotm the general public esoecially candidates who applied for admission to the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) but did not participate in the screening that the Final Batch of Post-UTME/DE Admission Screening Exercise Date and Deadline for the 2017/2018 academic session has been announced. According to the notice by the management, …

The post Tai Solarin University 2017/2018 Final Batch Admission Screening Date Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

