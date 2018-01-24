Take A Guess What The Dude Who Played Barney Is Doing Now

Want multiple cosmic, mind-blowing orgasms?

Who doesn’t? In this case, however, it will cost you $350 and last between three to four hours.

During the session, the process entails a ritual bath, chakra balancing, and a massage – and you get to hang out with tantra massage specialist and spiritual healer David Joyner, also known as the dude who played Barney.

You remember Joyner, don’t you? He blessed us with that highly entertaining interview last year in which he explained how he got the role of Barney. Something to do with clairvoyance and tantra.

VICE had to take things one step further and interview him about his tantric sex business, something he founded after he starred as the purple dinosaur for a decade.

Joyner’s business is registered under the name Tantra Harmony. The aim of each session is to “fully release a woman’s blocked energy”:

“When the lingam [penis] and the yoni [vagina] meet, there’s a certain energy that takes place that hands on the body alone cannot create,” says Joyner, 54, whose yogi-like presence is often accompanied by a warm smile when we meet for the first of several interviews. “Even through G-spot massage, it’s still not the same energy that flows.”

Yeah, this is what we’re working with…

For clients, [referred to as goddesses, for he only takes on females] this “higher and more blissful state of awareness” is often best achieved through penetrative, ideally unprotected sex, according to Joyner. Condoms “block the energy,” he says, and he prefers not to use them. Joyner provides his STD test results to prospective clients, who are asked to disclose any STDs in a signed consent form prior to their first session.

From purple dinosaur to tantric sex guru:

But this is where things get messy. Not only are these methods [sex sans condoms], according to other tantra coaches, highly unorthodox, but the way he find clients is a bit suspect:

Joyner began his current practice in 2004, and finds clients any number of ways, from word of mouth to converting women he’s met on Tinder into believers. He sees clients in their homes all over LA, from Brentwood to Long Beach to deep in the Valley—and even out of state. His website contains several “Goddess Testimonials,” each more breathless than the last in its effusive praise of Joyner and the benefits of sessions with him. Joyner says that before or during his initial consultation with a client, if he feels they’re not ready for, or can’t handle the spiritual experience—or are simply looking for a physical release—he will not take them on.

However, none of the three clients VICE spoke to said they “felt pressured or coerced into sex with Joyne”.

Before we know it, Joyne will be the mastermind behind a tantric sex cult, I’m sure.

You can read the full interview here.

[source:vice]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

