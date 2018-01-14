Taking the limits off – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Taking the limits off
Daily Trust
In Judges 6:11-16, we read the account of Gideon's first encounter with God and how God referred to him as a mighty man of valour. That conversation revealed his opinion of himself and the limits he had placed on his life. Gideon was not limited by the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!