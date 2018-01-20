Tambuwal distributes organic fertilizer worth N104 million to farmers in Sokoto
The governor says the event is a testimony of his administration’s ongoing efforts to enhance the economic well-being of the people
The post Tambuwal distributes organic fertilizer worth N104 million to farmers in Sokoto appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!