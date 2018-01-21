 Tambuwal Shares 45,000 Desks To Schools In 2 Years | Nigeria Today
Tambuwal Shares 45,000 Desks To Schools In 2 Years

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Sokoto state government  has said it has distributed a total of 45,926 desks to various schools across the 23 local government areas of the state from 2015 to the end of 2017. Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Imam Imam, disclosed this while giving an update on the […]

