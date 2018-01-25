Tambuwal speaks on his administration setbacks
The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has attributed lack of funds to the low pace in the execution of capital projects in the state, which is having negative impact on his administration. Governor Tambuwal made the assertion, on Wednesday, at the 2018 budget summit organised by office of the Special Adviser on Media […]
