Tanzania: Diamond Acquires Grand House for His TV and Radio Station – AllAfrica.com

 Tanzania: Diamond Acquires Grand House for His TV and Radio Station
Tanzania: Diamond Acquires Grand House for His TV and Radio Station

Tanzania: Diamond Acquires Grand House for His TV and Radio Station
Only a few days after bongo flava star Diamond Platinumz disclosed that he was planning to set up a TV and radio station in Tanzania during an interview with a local TV station, he's gone ahead to rent a house for the same. The house, situated in the
