Tanzania increases fuel prices – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Tanzania increases fuel prices
Daily Trust
Tanzania's Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) said in Dar es Salaam that the increase was unavoidable due to rising international crude oil prices. The authority raised the maximum retail price of petrol by 0.35 per cent and …
Tanzania: Tightening Lubricants Trade to Be Huge Relief
Tanzania increases fuel prices due to rising crude costs
Government to start regulating lubricant business
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!