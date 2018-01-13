Tanzania leader rules out extending presidential term – The Punch



The Punch Tanzania leader rules out extending presidential term

The Punch

Tanzanian President John Magufuli will not seek to extend presidential terms in the country, his party said Saturday, moving to quash calls from his own party to prolong his rule. Magufuli “informed party members and other Tanzanians that the ongoing …



