Taraba Gov Ishaku Escapes Unhurt As Policeman Dies In Convoy Accident

A police officer, attached to the wife of the Taraba state governor, Mrs Anna Darius Ishaku, was on Thursday evening killed in a road accident involving the convoy of Governor Darius Ishaku, as the state executive escaped unhurt.

The governor was said to be returning from Takum where he spent his Christmas when the accident occurred at Garba Chede area of Gasol local government area of Taraba state.

It was gathered that the accident occurred at about 5pm after the tyre of the vehicle burst.

A source disclosed that the vehicle veered off the road when one of the tires got burst.

“A CIB personnel who works with the wife of the governor, Barr. Mrs. Anna Ishaku, as Chief Detail died instantly in the accident. “A lady colleague of his and a nurse attached to the governor’s wife are all unconscious as I speak,” he said.

Two other female occupants in the car sustained injuries and are receiving treatment in a hospital in the state, while a police officer attached to the governor lost his life in the accident, according to the police.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, told newsmen that “several persons” were also injured in the accident.

He said: “We confirmed that the governor’s convoy had an accident but it did not affect the governor’s car.” “One life was lost and several sustained injuries and have been taken to hospital for treatment. The person that died happens to be a police officer attached to the governor’s convoy. “I can’t confirm the number of persons (that were injured) now, we would need to find out from the people on ground.”

