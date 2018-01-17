Taraba gov wants lawmaker’s killers arrested – The Punch
The Punch
Taraba gov wants lawmaker's killers arrested
The Punch
The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, on Tuesday charged security agencies to arrest the kidnappers of the murdered Taraba lawmaker, Hosea Ibi, who was found dead on Monday. This is even as he warned residents of Takum against bringing ethnic …
