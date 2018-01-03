Taraba State University 2017/2018 Undergraduare School Fees Payment Deadline Extends.

This is to inform all students of the Taraba State University (TASU) that the deadline for the payment of undergraduate school fees has been extended from 19th December, 2017 to 8th January, 2017. Any payment made between 9th January and 16th January, 2018 would attract a late registration penalty of N5000. The portal will …

