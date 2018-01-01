TB Joshua Reveals Cross Over Prophecies
Popular cleric and televangelist, TB Joshua has revealed his New Year prophecies for the year. Joshua, the Founder of Synagogue Church of all Nations, made the prophecies known during the church’s Cross Over service into 2018. He said, “On behalf of Prophet TB Joshua and the Emmanuel TV family worldwide, we wish you all a…
The post TB Joshua Reveals Cross Over Prophecies appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!