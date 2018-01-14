TCN applauds Enugu Govt’s support for Nsukka 30MVA power line
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commended Enugu State Government for its support in securing the right-of-way for the completion of the power project being handled by the company in the university town of Nsukka. Since 2006, the important power line project has been stalled owing to disputes between the TCN and host communities […]
