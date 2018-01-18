Tech: Checkout The Newly Built Apple Headquarters In California, Worth A Whopping $5 Billion – Photos

This is awesome. This is the news site of tech giants. This is Apple’s $5 billion campus in Cupertino, California, with its famous “spaceship” building, is finally finished and employees are moving in. gradually to the magnificent site.

Most of the heavy machinery has been moved off campus, and there’s only a little bit of landscaping left to do, according to a new video by drone videographer Duncan Sinfield.

The campus, called “Apple Park,” is a huge benefit for the 12,000 lucky Apple employees who get to move in (Apple has 25,000 employees in Silicon Valley). Employees started moving to their new headquarters last year.

Among the perks for employees at Apple Park are new food and gym facilities, fancy new office chairs, a state-of-the-art theater for on-campus presentations, and a giant garden stocked with fruit trees. Plus, employees in the “ring,” as the main building is called by Apple insiders, will get to work in a state-of-the-art building that blurs the indoors and outdoors.

It’s a stunning campus.

Source: AAPL