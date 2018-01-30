Technical Analysis: Why I Would Be Inclined to Consider Stellar Lumens

Should I Buy Stellar Lumens?

The beginning of 2018 started off on the same note that characterized much—if not all—of 2017. Cryptocurrencies were reaching for the stars as their valuations were ballooning to the stratosphere.

It seemed like this entire sector took a turn for the worse on a dime, and an incredible selloff gripped this market. Cryptocurrency valuations went from around $838.0 billion to $428.0 billion in a span of 10 days. If there was one lesson to be learned by cryptocurrency speculators, it’s that, as fast as some of these cryptocurrencies can rise, they can fall just as fast, if not faster.

This selloff has compounded fears that this asset class was.

The post Technical Analysis: Why I Would Be Inclined to Consider Stellar Lumens appeared first on Profit Confidential.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Cryptocurrency – Stock Market Advice | Investment Newsletters – Profit Confidential. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

