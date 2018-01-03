Teenage suicide bomber kills father, other worshippers in Gamboru mosque
No fewer than five persons were killed in early morning suicide bomb attack at Gamboru town in Gamboru-Ngala Local Government Area of Borno. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred at about 5: 00 am, when a teenage male suicide bomber detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), strapped to his body…
