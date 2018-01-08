Teenager In Prison Over Alleged Attempt To Kill Neighbour
An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ court Ibadan on Monday remanded a teenager, Emmanuel Ajayi, 18, in prison for alleged attempt to kill his neighbour. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Omotosho, in her ruling said the court lacked the jurisdiction to try the case. Omotosho, thereafter, remanded the defendant in Agodi prison pending the outcome of the […]
