TEF opens app for $100m entrepreneurship programme – The Nation Newspaper

 TEF opens app for $100m entrepreneurship programme
TEF opens app for $100m entrepreneurship programme

Posted on Jan 2, 2018


TEF opens app for $100m entrepreneurship programme
The Tony Elumelu Foundation has started accepting applications for the fourth cycle of the $100 million entrepreneurship development programme. A statement by the TEF said the deadline for the application is March 1, 2018, while the programme is
