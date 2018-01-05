Tekno Hits Hard At A Follower Who Corrected His Spelling On Social Media (SEE PHOTO)

Self-acclaimed Slim Daddy, Tekno could not keep it cool with a follower who attempted to make him look like a half-baked scholar on social media.

The singer posted a backview photo of himself on a top surface area believed to be a stage while huge number of fans are gathered to enjoy his performance.

He posted the photo with caption;

“T E M P R E T U R E”

See post below;



Meanwhile, one his follower identified as “@Washamspappi” could not ignore Tekno’s incorrect spelling as he dropped a comment to blast the singer. But the Pana crooner, Tekno clapped back by asking the follower to embrace suicide if he is not pleased with the misspelt caption.

“@Washamspappi Kill your self na”- Tekno responded

See screenshot below;

