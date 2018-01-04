Teledensity climbs to 100.5% – New Telegraph Newspaper
New Telegraph Newspaper
Teledensity climbs to 100.5%
The number of telephone users per hundred people in a specific area, technically called teledensity, in the nation's telecoms sector, has continued to be on a steady rise after an initial fall, New Telegraph has gathered. According to the latest …
