Tell Buhari to avoid hitting his head on the rock – Fayose
The Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has advised the All Progressive Congress APC to tell President Muhammadu Buhari to avoid hitting his head on the rock.
Fayose on his Twitter handle said: ‘My name is Peter, The Rock, the wise people in APC should tell Buhari to avoid hitting his head on the rock’
The post Tell Buhari to avoid hitting his head on the rock – Fayose appeared first on Vanguard News.
