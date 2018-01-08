Tennis: Andy Murray undergoes hip surgery ahead of Wimbledon

Three-times Grand Slam champion Andy Murray underwent hip surgery on Monday and is determined to return to action in time for this year’s Wimbledon.

The 30-year-old Briton, who has not played a competitive match for six months and last week withdrew from the Australian Open, posted an update on Facebook.

“Today I underwent successful right hip surgery at the St Vincent Hospital in Melbourne,” Murray said.

“I’d like to thank Dr John O‘Donnell and all of the staff for looking after me. I look forward to returning to competitive tennis during the grass court season,” he added.

“Thanks to everyone for all the well wishes and support over the last few days. I’ll come back from this.”

Murray, who ended 2016 as world number one, has slipped down to 19th in the rankings.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

