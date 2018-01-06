 Tension as 2 Killed, 15 Houses Burnt In Cross River | Nigeria Today
Tension as 2 Killed, 15 Houses Burnt In Cross River

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Residents of Iso Bendege community of Boki Local Government area of Cross River State witness tragedy as two persons have been allegedly killed and more than 15 houses destroyed following a violent clash between two cults. The war of supremacy between the two rival groups has forced the residents to flee into bush, leaving a […]

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.

