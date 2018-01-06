Tension as Gunmen Storm Niger, Disappear With Sharia Judge

Some gunmen on Thursday evening kidnapped a Sharia Court Judge, Abubakar Mohammed, near Jerimiya village in Rafi local government area of Niger State. According to a report by Daily Trust, The judge was returning to Pandogari from his duty post, in Alawa community in Shiroro local government area of the state, when gunmen abducted him. […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

