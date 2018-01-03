 Tension In Nasarawa Border Communities Over Benue Billings. | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tension In Nasarawa Border Communities Over Benue Billings.

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

There is serious tension in some border communities in Awe, keana and Doma Local Governments of Nasarawa State, as a result of the killings in some communities in neighboring Benue State, by men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Monday. Communities deserted by farmers mostly of Tiv extraction includes Boutsa, Demekaa, Ayoosu, Tunga, Kekura, Baure, […]

The post Tension In Nasarawa Border Communities Over Benue Billings. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.