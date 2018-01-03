Tension In Nasarawa Border Communities Over Benue Billings.
There is serious tension in some border communities in Awe, keana and Doma Local Governments of Nasarawa State, as a result of the killings in some communities in neighboring Benue State, by men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Monday. Communities deserted by farmers mostly of Tiv extraction includes Boutsa, Demekaa, Ayoosu, Tunga, Kekura, Baure, […]
The post Tension In Nasarawa Border Communities Over Benue Billings. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!