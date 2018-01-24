Tension mounts in UNN as SARS arrests JAC chairman, sons

By Chinenyeh Ozor

NSUKKA—THERE is tension at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, as the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, has allegedly abducted the chairman, Joint Action Committee, JAC, of the institution, Mr Paul Eruah at his Onuiyi residence along with his two sons.

Vanguard gathered that the main gate of the university was under lock and key in the early hours of Monday, following the the abduction of the JAC chairman as other members of the union trooped out in their numbers, chanting sorrowful solidarity songs, demanding the immediate release of their chairman who was allegedly bundled out of his house; after his doors and windows were allegedly forced open but his two sons who were later released.

Others members of JAC blocked the UNN gate, demanding to know why the university authority decided to take the national strike embarked upon by the Senior Staff Association of Universities, SSANU; the Non Academic Staff of Universities, NASU, and the National Association of Academic Technologies, NATS, which were the three bodies that made up the JAC, personal by abducting the committee’s chairman like a common criminal in the wee hours of Monday.

Speaking to journalists during the peaceful protest of JAC members in UNN, the national treasurer, Mr Akata Linus Moses pointed accusing fingers at the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Benjamin Ozumba, whom he said master-minded the arrest and abduction of Mr Eruah with his sons.

He said: “We are suspecting the vice chancellor. Our position remains that the UNN gate should remain closed till the release of the chairman as directed by the national chairman of SSANU, Comrade Simon Ugwoke.

“We will continue to occupy the university until our chairman is released.

“Police broke his doors and windows and abducted him; we don’t know where he is right now and that is why we are demonstrating. This a national issue and somebody decided to take it personal. There are other local issues that will come after this but first of all, let them release our chairman.”

It was earlier reported that the gate of the university was barricaded to avoid hoodlums cashing on the peaceful protest to escalate and destroy properties of the university but the Area Commander Nsukka Police Command, Steve Yabanet and Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Nsukka Urban Police Division, Mr. Badamasi M. pleaded with the union members to open the gate to enable students attend lectures even when buses and cabs have been asked to stop plying the route till the release of the JAC chairman in the university.

Contacted on his mobile phone, the Vice Chancellor, UNN, Prof Benjamin Ozumba said that neither the university management nor himself has hands in the arrest of the JAC chairman of the University.

“ I did not invite the police to arrest anybody. As the national strike is still on, the UNN chapter of the national body should find out if he broke the rule of the ongoing strike.”

Also contacted, Enugu State Police Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu said that the arrest of the JAC UNN chairman was based on a report from the university that its properties were vandalised.

Amaraizu noted that the JAC chairman was arrested because of his position as the chairman JAC in UNN, adding that the state commissioner of police, Danmallam Mohammed has dispatched his men to the university to investigate the alleged vandalisation in the university before the JAC chairman could be released.

