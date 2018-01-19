Terrorism: Osinbajo inaugurates National Sanctions’ Committee

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Friday, inaugurated a National Sanctions Committee for the country. The mandate of the committee is to trace and freeze financial flows of terrorist organisations. The committee comprised the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Foreign Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama as well as the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno. Others are […]

Terrorism: Osinbajo inaugurates National Sanctions’ Committee

