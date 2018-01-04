Terry Apala Bags Endorsement Deal With XXIV Karat Drink Company (PHOTO)

Popular Apala Hip-Pop singer, Terry Apala is kick-starting the new year with an endorsement deal with XXIV Karat Nigeria Limited, a luxury brand that specializes in the production of XXIV exotic drink.

The singer announced the endorsement deal through his Instagram page with a photo with one of the representive of the drink company. He wrote;

“My first endorsement in 2018 my year of greater things @[email protected] @bashshow#apalaonthebeatalbum #palongo #feelme”

While expressing his excitement about the deal, the Singer also hinted at his soon to be released album project in 2018.

See his post below;

