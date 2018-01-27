 Terry tha Rapman: Open Letter feat. Lady Donli [Music] – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Terry tha Rapman: Open Letter feat. Lady Donli [Music] – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Terry tha Rapman: Open Letter feat. Lady Donli [Music]
Daily Post Nigeria
Terry tha Rapman is out with a hot new tune and he calls this one “Open Letter”. This one is a title that will suggest that he is trying to call out someone, but that is not the case. On the other hand, the veteran rapper talks about some issues

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.