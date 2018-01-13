Thank you for your love and solidarity, Yusuf is doing well – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari had expressed appreciation and gratitude to Nigerians for the overwhelming show of love and solidarity he received when his son (Yusuf) was involved in a motorcycle crash on Dec. 26, 2017

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, Buhari thanked well wishers and pray for Allah to reward them.

The statement reads:

“President Muhammadu Buhari, his wife, Aisha, and the entire family, thank all men and women of goodwill, both within and outside the country, for their prayers and best wishes, which have now seen their son, Yusuf, being discharged from hospital.

“The family appreciates the overwhelming show of love and solidarity which had come their way since Yusuf was involved in a motorcycle crash on Dec. 26, 2017. “We thank Nigerians from all walks of life, both within and outside the country, leaders of many foreign countries, groups, organisations, individuals, and many others, who prayed, visited, sent messages, and generally stood by us at the trying time, praying that almighty Allah would reward them all.’’

