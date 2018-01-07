The 7 Northern APC Governors That Have Endorsed Buhari For A 2nd Term Are Parasites & Vampires – Fani Kayode

Ex Minister of Culture and Former Minister of Aviation of Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed his disgust towards the news that 7 northern governors have endorsed the president for a second term. In his words: The 7 northern APC governors that have endorsed Buhari for a 2nd term are a bunch of losers and scumbags.They […]

The post The 7 Northern APC Governors That Have Endorsed Buhari For A 2nd Term Are Parasites & Vampires – Fani Kayode appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

