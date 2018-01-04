The assented copy of the Uganda Constitution Amendment Act, 2017
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The assented copy of the Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2017.
UGANDA Constitution Amendment Act 2017 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd
