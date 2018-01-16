The Boundary-Breaking Success Of Edwin Hawkins’ ‘Oh Happy Day’ – NPR
|
NPR
|
The Boundary-Breaking Success Of Edwin Hawkins' 'Oh Happy Day'
NPR
Edwin Hawkins' "Oh Happy Day" was an accidental hit. The song, a gospel-style rework of an 18th century hymn, starts with a jazzy drum beat and a kind of blues pop piano groove. Dorothy Morrison, who sings lead on the recording, remembers at first, the …
What Was Edwin Hawkins's Cause of Death? Pancreatic Cancer Killed 'Oh Happy Day' Singer
How Edwin Hawkins' Music Drove a Self-Avowed Atheist to Jesus
Edwin Hawkins, gospel singer behind Oh Happy Day, dies aged 74
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!