The Cancer-Free City Foundation set to announce Launch of Initiative for Cancer Treatment Centre | Today, January 18th

The Cancer-Free City Foundation holds a press conference today Thursday, January 18th to announce the Cancer-Free-City Initiative, an innovative plan to save Nigerians from the death grip of cancer. A social enterprise, the Cancer-free-city Foundation seeks to bring solutions to the cancer problem facing Nigeria and her people. At the press conference, Visioner of Cancer-Free- City, Samuel […]

The Cancer-Free City Foundation set to announce Launch of Initiative for Cancer Treatment Centre | Today, January 18th

