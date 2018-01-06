The Day the US departs the UN

By Owei Lakemfa When I was in the Governing Body of the United Nations International Labour Organisation (ILO) representing African workers, I made a checklist of countries and their ratification of International Labour Conventions. I discovered that Zimbabwe, Nigeria and South Africa have some of the best Labour Laws in the world. In contrast, that the United States (US) the supposed citadel of freedom and democracy, has disdain for basic Labour Rights and Conventions.

