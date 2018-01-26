The Dome Entertainment Centre: Rejuvenated For Abuja Fun Seekers

For those who know the entertainment culture in Abuja, The Dome Entertainment was a masterpiece of its own with exquisite atmosphere for entertainers and hosting of big events for fun seekers. But it closed for some time and people craved for the high class activities it offered. Little did they know that the reason for […]

The post The Dome Entertainment Centre: Rejuvenated For Abuja Fun Seekers appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

