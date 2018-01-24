 The Guinness Foreign Extra Stout #BeAFrontRowFan Promo is Still On! Find Out How to Enter | Closes January 31st | Nigeria Today
The Guinness Foreign Extra Stout #BeAFrontRowFan Promo is Still On! Find Out How to Enter | Closes January 31st

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

There is still time to participate and win amazing prizes in the Guinness Foreign Extra Stout ‘Be A Front Row Fan’ National Consumer Promotion. Since the promo launched in October 2017, over ten (10) lucky consumers have won N1million naira each. Thousands of consumers have also won five thousand naira (N5, 000), and airtime worth […]

The post The Guinness Foreign Extra Stout #BeAFrontRowFan Promo is Still On! Find Out How to Enter | Closes January 31st appeared first on BellaNaija.

