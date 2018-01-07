The Headies Returns with Four New Categories

Vanessa Obioha

The Headies, one of Nigeria’s most authentic awards for pop music and urbane culture is set to hold on March 24 to honour musicians, performers, producers, writers, and other professionals who did well in 2017. This year, the year-in-review has been reviewed to adequately accommodate more music materials released between July, 2016 to December, 2017. Subsequently, the year in review will be January to December of each year.

The Headies held annually in March for many years since inception in 2006, before the committee moved the event to the last quarter of every year.

According to the founder of The Headies, Ayo Animashaun, Nigeria’s longest-running music honours event will return to Quarter 1, as well as add new categories to reflect the realities of today’s music and entertainment industry.

He said, “Based on the studied schedule of releases, and the availability of talents, the committee has decided the best period to host our awards is now March. We want our nominees, artistes, entertainment industry practitioners and enthusiasts’ to have an amazing time and we want music fans to have even more fun. This is why we have taken every decision, from the new date, choice of venue, categories, and so on,’’ said Animashaun, who is also the founder of Hip TV.

The four new categories, are ‘Headies Viewer’s Choice’, ‘Industry Brand Supporter’, ‘Best Performer’, and ‘Best Song Writer of the year’. The Viewers’ choice prize will give full power to fans through a voting system that allows them decide absolutely; the Brand Supporter Award will recognize brands who are supporting the industry at a time when opportunities are scarce; the Best Performer will reward the Artistes whose stagecraft, showmanship and performance routines are exceptionally conceptualized and executed; while the Best Song Writer finally brings to the forefront the talents who compose the lyrics and melodies for the songs we celebrate.

The Headies will now have 24 categories of awards, with each winner receiving 21 a carat gold-plated plaque, and the stamp of excellence from one of Africa’s most respected music awards.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

