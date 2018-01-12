THE INDEPENDENT: MTN licence expires, rivals fight renewal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

MTN licence expires,rivals fight renewal: Dirty details of telecom sector exposed.

THE LAST WORD

The poverty of Africa’s elites: Why the tendency of African intellectuals to blame leaders for the failures of our nations is escapism.

AFRICA

Inside Somalia’s wars: How a clan system and external players are complicating the country’s reconstruction.

RWANDA

Rwanda’s development model: And why it wouldn’t work elsewhere in Africa.

IMMIGRATION

To live or die in Israel: African migrants in face a tough choice as mass deportation looms.

DIPLOMACY

Rwanda, Uganda deny Israel deal on migrants.

OBITUARY

Archbishop Nkoyoyo: A child of miracles.

HEALTH

Juju – Africa doping?: How African athletes challenge Western notions of doping.

BUSINESS

Banks scramble for a pie of Uganda’s insurance industry: New move expected to boost country’s insurance penetration.

ANALYSIS

Mixed reactions to Museveni’s New Year speech on economy: What experts think is important in regard to president’s message.

ECONOMY

Driving opportunities for investors.

HEALTH

HIV self-testing improves uptake: Up to 100% of women given a self-testing kit took the test.

RESEARCH

Tanzania to double TB-sniffing giant rats: The use of giant rats to sniff out tuberculosis (TB) in Tanzania is set to nearly double by the end of the year due to successful detection rates, a charity who trains them is quoted in a Reuters Africa report as saying.

ARTS

Uganda art 2017: The good, bad and ugly.

MOTORING

Plastics are the future of cars: From high-end sports cars to your everyday minivan, plastics have revolutionised the automotive industry. Some of the newest, most cutting-edge vehicles can give a glimpse at how plastics will continue to “drive” future automotive innovation.

FRANKLY SPEAKING

Dennis Onyango: Fame, humility in soccer: He is the only goal keeper and the first Ugandan to achieve the feat of African-based Footballer of the Year, to which he was voted in January 2016.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post THE INDEPENDENT: MTN licence expires, rivals fight renewal appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

