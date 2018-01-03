[The Injustice Blog] After 31 years, Museveni won’t just go.

The attraction that comes with power is such that it blinds the bearer to the reality existing around him and unable to consider the circumstances of the citizenry that he controls. In the year 2017, two long standing African rulers were forced out of their offices by their constituents, frustrated by the biting poverty that their regimes had exacerbated. The erstwhile strong man of Gambia Alhaji Yahaya Jammeh was sent out of power after losing his reelection bid, after he was ousted in a democratic election and then tried to block the inauguration of the newly elected President, elected to succeed him.

In the long run, Jammeh couldn’t withstand the pressure put on him by other African leaders eager to show the developed world that they have fully embraced democracy. With pressure from Africa and the threaten of sanctions from world powers like the United States, Jammeh succumbed and left the country in the dark of a night like a wanted thief. He remains in exile till today.

If this wasn’t shocking enough, the exit of the former president of Zimbabwe Mr Robert Mugabe was another unforeseen occurrence. He was directly ousted by the Zimbabwean military through a shadow coup after presiding over the country for more than 30 years.

These two examples serve as a guide to what’s happening and what could finally happen in Uganda. The President of the Republic of Uganda with the connivance of the legislative arm have signed into law the removal of age limits for individuals standing for Presidential election in the country.

Before the new law was signed by Museveni, the Uganda constitution forbade individuals above the age of 75 from seeking elective position into the highest office of the land. Museveni chose to amend the law to enable him participate in the country’s next election after serving for 31 years and clocking the mandatory age of 75 years.

This move which was resisted by opposition political parties, civil society organisations when it was undergoing legislative considerations but were harassed by the Ugandan Police.

Perhaps this will the event that pushes the Ugandan electorate into action.

