The invincible name of God – Part 1 – Guardian (blog)



Guardian (blog) The invincible name of God – Part 1

Guardian (blog)

The secret of victory in 2018 is to walk in the authority and dominion of God's name. GOD has given us the authority in His name to rule on this earth. The name of God is heaven's mandate given to us to reign in 2018. When we move in the invincibility …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

