The Killers Frontman Quietly Deals With Front Row Fight [Video]

Looks like somebody told him … there was a fight in the front row.

Ugh, sorry, it’s been a long week.

The Killers were playing a gig in Chicago when a scrap broke out in the front row, during the song ‘Somebody Told Me’.

The band cut the music, and 36-year-old frontman Brandon Flowers decided to have a chat with the offenders.

As you can see he is pretty low key about it all:

Boom, back to the music. Rock ‘n roll, man.

[source:etcan]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

