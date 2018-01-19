 The Killers Frontman Quietly Deals With Front Row Fight [Video] | Nigeria Today
The Killers Frontman Quietly Deals With Front Row Fight [Video]

Looks like somebody told him … there was a fight in the front row.

Ugh, sorry, it’s been a long week.

The Killers were playing a gig in Chicago when a scrap broke out in the front row, during the song ‘Somebody Told Me’.

The band cut the music, and 36-year-old frontman Brandon Flowers decided to have a chat with the offenders.

As you can see he is pretty low key about it all:

Boom, back to the music. Rock ‘n roll, man.

