The Populele is a gamified smart ukulele that promises to make music (more) fun
After a wildly successful Indiegogo campaign in the summer of 2017, PopuBand Music is back with its Populele — a gamified ukulele that leverages technology to make learning an instrument as easy as it is fun.
