The Populele is a gamified smart ukulele that promises to make music (more) fun

After a wildly successful Indiegogo campaign in the summer of 2017, PopuBand Music is back with its Populele — a gamified ukulele that leverages technology to make learning an instrument as easy as it is fun.

The post The Populele is a gamified smart ukulele that promises to make music (more) fun appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

