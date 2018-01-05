 The Populele is a gamified smart ukulele that promises to make music (more) fun | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Populele is a gamified smart ukulele that promises to make music (more) fun

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Music, Technology | 0 comments

After a wildly successful Indiegogo campaign in the summer of 2017, PopuBand Music is back with its Populele — a gamified ukulele that leverages technology to make learning an instrument as easy as it is fun.

The post The Populele is a gamified smart ukulele that promises to make music (more) fun appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.