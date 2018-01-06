 The Quest For Leadership Skills: How To Truly Become A Leader | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Quest For Leadership Skills: How To Truly Become A Leader

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Business, Opinion | 0 comments

Who is a true leader? Sometime ago, I recall watching a group of young kids – of about 3 years of age – at a children’s birthday party. Complete strangers most of them were to each other. They were dancing and enjoying themselves. Their parents and other adults were equally chatting away and enjoying the […]

The post The Quest For Leadership Skills: How To Truly Become A Leader appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.