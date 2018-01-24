 The Question On Whether Buhari Should Seek A Re-election Or Not Is A Distraction – Lai Mohammed To Obasanjo | Nigeria Today
The Question On Whether Buhari Should Seek A Re-election Or Not Is A Distraction – Lai Mohammed To Obasanjo

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Federal Government has replied former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter asking President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek reelection in 2019. Information Minister Lai Mohammed on Wednesday, at a press conference after the Federal Executive Council meeting, said Obasanjo might have been too busy to be availed of the developments in Buhari’s efforts towards revamping the […]

