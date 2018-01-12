 The rest of Africa should boycott Nigerian music- Huddah Monroe – TheNewsGuru | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The rest of Africa should boycott Nigerian music- Huddah Monroe – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

The rest of Africa should boycott Nigerian music- Huddah Monroe
TheNewsGuru
Kenyan model, socialite and reality TV show star, Huddah Monroe has urged other Africans to boycott Nigerian music because Nigerian artistes doesn't support other African singers. The distraught socialite took to her Insta-story page to make the
Nigerians Do Not Listen To Songs From Other Countries – Huddah MonroeNaija News
Huddah Monroe calls on the rest of Africa to boycott Nigerian musicGhafla!

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.