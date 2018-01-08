The return of Rhodes University’s Minimal Initial Payment sparks outrage

Rhodes University students were unhappy after the university announced the return of the Minimum Initial Payment (MIP) or Initial Fee Payment (IFP) for 2018. Prior to registration, students are required to pay an initial payment, which is approximately between 35% and 50% of the cost of their tuition and residence.

According to the university website, South African self-paying students are expected to pay 10% of their tuition fees and 25% of their residence fee, while international students are expected to pay 50% for tuition and 50% for their accommodation, before the 19th of January.

The system had been scrapped after the 2015 Fees Must Fall movement, the university said it would scrap the MIP and students would be expected to pay only 10% as registration fee for tuition and accommodation by a given date.

Students were confused and outraged when they discovered that the university had made changes to the initial payment.

Mabizela stays doing the most! Here’s the signed agreement RE: MIP issue. Why do you lie? What forces you to lie to students? @Rhodes_uni pic.twitter.com/g0TJdoZSCA — #SizofundaNgenkani (@Nox_Mfocwa) January 6, 2018

Sisipho Ntsabo (no relation), a third-year self-paying Journalism student, said the university had not communicated with her about the increase in the initial fee payment. “This is something I found out on Twitter last Friday, and as a student who stills has an outstanding balance (of R14 000), they didn’t even tell me how much the initial fee payment is, they only indicated that I have an outstanding balance. But we are expected to fork out this ridiculous amount in two weeks,” she said.

Ntsabo said she can’t even afford a payment plan with the university because her family is struggling to pay for her fees. “I can’t even apply for NSFAS, because I am slightly over the missing middle threshold and this could mean my parents will have to take out small personal loans to pay for my fees,” she said.

Another student Lithemba Lento said they don’t even know how his parents are going to afford to pay the due. (He needs to pay approximately R19 000 by the given due date by the university.)

“I was also aware of this in Friday, there’s no communication prior to the announcement whatsoever. I think it’s ridiculous to scrap the previous initial payment fee which was more accessible and affordable than the current one,” he said.

Veliswa Mhlophe, the university’s communications manager, said that the reduction of the minimum initial payment in 2016 of 50% residence and 50 % tuition to 10% of each “caused a significant cash flow problems for the university, which severely compromised its ability to honour its financial obligations.”

The university said that the effects of inflation on the institution’s finances was the reason why it had to increase the IFP. Mhlophe said the fee framework would be communicated to students and funders as soon as the government funding plan for 2018 was communicated to the university.

Nhlakanipho Mahlangu, the university’s Student Representative Council president said that the university was meant to communicate the final decision on the IFP with the student body, but failed to do so.

“One of the things that we communicated unequivocally to the university council was regardless of the fee increment they impose, that must be communicated to the students timeously and it must be communicated to students in a variety of creative ways, but I am aware that has not happened,” she said.

Mahlangu said that students will be allowed to negotiate payment options with the university. “As far as we know that the agreement is very flexible and students are able to negotiate what they are able to pay, and furthermore we have requested and demanded there be extreme leniency in the application of this Initial Fee Payment,” she added.

The EFF Rhodes Student Command said it will be taking legal action against the university.

RU has re-introduced in 2018 the MIP which the FMF movement of 2015 said must fall.The uni agreed to remove MIP. The RUEFFSC will take RU to court. #Sizofundangenkani #2018YearOfStudents #MatricResults2017 pic.twitter.com/B6sTBatQ1A — RUEFFSC (@EFFSCRU) January 6, 2018

Featured Image via Wikimedia Commons

The post The return of Rhodes University’s Minimal Initial Payment sparks outrage appeared first on The Daily Vox.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Daily Vox. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

