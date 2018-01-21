The safest football helmet on the market, the ZERO1, just got cheaper
One of the safest helmets in football just got more affordable. In an attempt to ensure that socioeconomics is not a determining factor when it comes to football players’ safety, VICIS has announced the price reduction of its ZERO1 Helmet.
Comments
