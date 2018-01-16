 The season of recanting | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The season of recanting

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Reuben Abati “I wish I could travel to the US right now” “Why? Why not wait till summer time?” “No, I feel like going there physically to tell President Donald Trump exactly how I feel about the statements he has been making about the black world.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.